Rosario “Charo” Merfalen Mesa Gervacio, familian Dodo, of Mangilao, and formerly of Harmon, passed away March 29 at the age of 85. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at her residence: 207 Kotpus St., Mangilao, ending April 6. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. April 13 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

