Rosario “Rosie Apple” Sablan Castro, of Hågat, died Jan. 17 at the age of 71. Mass of intention are being offered daily at 7 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Nightly rosaries are being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family’s residence, Hse.# 278 San Vicente Avenue, Hågat. On the last day, rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 followed by dinner. Last respects will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Feb. 3 at noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Private cremation will follow Feb. 4.

