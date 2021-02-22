Rosario Tamares Felix, also known as “Rose” and “Baby," of Tamuning, died Feb. 17 at the age of 55. Rosary is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: 5:30 p.m. on Monday to Thursday, rosary followed by Mass; Saturday and Sunday rosary at 4:30 p.m., followed by Mass. Rosaries and Masses will end on Feb. 25. Last respects will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Catholic Church in Tumon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

