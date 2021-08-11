Rose Baldevarona Bilbao, of Latte Heights, died July 21 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Calvary Chapel Guam (former Harley Davidson building) in Asan. Celebration of life will be offered from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

