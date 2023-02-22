Rose "Helen" Diaz Vibar, of Mongmong, died Feb. 12 at the age of 57. Rosary is being prayed at 2 p.m. at her family residence in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.–noon Feb. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.

