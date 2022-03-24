Rose Marie Arriola Estoesta, of Tamuning, died March 2 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. April 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
