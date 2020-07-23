Rose Marie Cruz Jessop, familian Liberato/Lucas/Andai/Queto, of Yigo, died recently at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held at 9 a.m. July 31 at the Northern Seventh-day Adventist Church, Wusstig Road, Yigo. Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
