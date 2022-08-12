Rose “Mama Faucet” Ogo Quinene, familian “Tuba"/"Teleforo”, of Yona, died July 28 at the age of 54. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. at #161(A) Chalan Teleforo Pulantat, Yona. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at the family residence #161(A) Chalan Teleforo Pulantat, Yona. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

