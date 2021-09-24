Rosela Canonoy Buot, fondly known as “Nanay" and "Manang Sila," familian Buot, of Dededo, died Sept. 14 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Nightly rosary is being held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries