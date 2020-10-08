Rosemarie "Charlie" Gray Jesus, familian Ñgañga/Nanda, of Asan, died on Sept. 30 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held on from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Nino Perdido Church in Asan. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

