Rosemarie "Charlie" Gray Jesus, familian Ñgañga/Nanda, of Asan, died on Sept. 30 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held on from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Nino Perdido Church in Asan. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marine Corps activates Guam base, its first new base in 68 years
- COVID-19 patient loses baby
- COVID-stricken Trump says no to Guam statehood
- CDC: Comorbidities increase risk of death from COVID-19
- Father seeks shelter for son
- Public Health, GPD investigating gathering of dozens, despite the pandemic restrictions, in suspected gambling house
- UPDATE: Police say victim of commercial vehicle crash is 21-year-old
- Complaint: Man caught with mistress threatens to shoot family
- Quarantined family that traveled to Guam due to sister's death: ‘Our message is a plea for compassion’
- Woman allegedly threatens to stab daughter
Images
Videos
More people are showing up at island hospitals in severe respiratory distress, near death, or sadly, already dead on arrival. Upon testing, th… Read more
Ginen i Hinasso (From a Thought)
- Peter R. Onedera
“Have you ever been treated by a suruhåna?” This was a question I once asked students from a fifth-grade class that I taught. There was silenc… Read more
- William Eric Lee
After reading the article (Letter to the editor, "We cannot allow our sick loved ones to die alone," published Oct. 6) I’d like to share my th… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In