Rosemarie M. Mariano, of Dededo died May 30 at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 8 p.m. at her family residence: 127 Dago Court, Liguan Terrace, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. June 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

