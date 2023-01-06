RoseMarie Mendiola Bayona, Familian Bali-Tres, Nigno, of Barrigada, died Dec. 24 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Jan. 16 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
RoseMarie Mendiola Bayona
Log In