RoseMarie Taeu Pereda, also known as “Rosie," familian “Gabit/Bejong,” of Barrigada, died on Jan. 17 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. on Feb. 1 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

