Rosemary "Rose" Gallego Eclavea, of Agana Springs, died Feb. 28 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass will be at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, followed by rosary; and 7 p.m. on Friday, though there will be no rosary. Family viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. March 6. Last respects will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Sinajana church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Nimitz Hill.
Tumon, the Guam Premier Outlets, and even the Micronesia Mall didn't have the usual crowd over the weekend.
Helping Your Child Succeed
By Elizabeth Hamilton
In today's schools, the fundamental skills of speaking and listening are given a high priority at all grade levels, and across the curriculum.
By Gary Kuper
The Guam Department of Education and Guam Education Board's priorities are out of sync with the 14 points of the Every Child is Entitled to an…
