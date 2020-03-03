Rosemary "Rose" Gallego Eclavea, of Agana Springs, died Feb. 28 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass will be at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, followed by rosary; and 7 p.m. on Friday, though there will be no rosary. Family viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. March 6. Last respects will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Sinajana church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Nimitz Hill.

