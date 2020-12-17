Rosemary Pinen Yanfag, also known as "Mama Rose," of Yigo, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
