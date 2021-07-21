Rosendo Ariles Baniaga, of Dededo, died July 12 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. July 27 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
