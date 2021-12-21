Rosita “Rose” Aguon Benavente DeLodge, familian Lili, formerly of Dededo and most recently of Tamuning, died Dec. 7 at the age of 76. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2022 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Cremation will follow at Ada's Mortuary.

