Rosita Castro Dabu, fondly known as "Rosing/Nanang Sing/Rose," of Dededo, died Aug. 14 in California at the age of 77. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

