Rosita Cruz Camacho, also known as “Sita," familian Bruno, of Tamuning, died Oct. 4 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries