Rosita Cruz Laguana, also known as “Rose," familian Biang/Mafongfong, of Dededo, died June 30 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. A memorial service will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. July 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 8 at Santa Barbara Church. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries