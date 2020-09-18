Rosita Dolores Tydingco, fondly known as "Doris," of Tamuning, died Aug. 23 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
