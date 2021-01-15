Rosita "Rose" Duenas Santo Tomas, familian Nacha, of Tamuning, died Jan. 13 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Memorial service will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

