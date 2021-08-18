Rosita Fernandez San Agustin

Rosita Fernandez San Agustin

Rosita Fernandez San Agustin, fondly known as “Cita”, of Yona, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 70. Mass of Intentions are offered 6 p.m. nightly, except Thursday, at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.to noon on Aug. 24 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

Tags

Load entries