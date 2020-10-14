Rosita "Rosie" Ichihara Quichocho, familian Ichi'hara, of Yona, died Oct. 6 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

