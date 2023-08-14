Rosita “Rose” Mendiola Raguindin, formerly of Mangilao, passed away July 29 in Sierra Vista, Arizona at the age of 72. Mass of intention is being offered at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. & will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.
Rosita Mendiola Raguindin
