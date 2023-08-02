Rosita Rose Mendiola Raguindin, formerly of Mangilao, passed away July 29 in Sierra Vista, Arizona at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is offered at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Funeral will be held Aug. 19. Details will be announced at a later date.

