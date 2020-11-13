Rosita Perez Abuan, also known as “Laling” or “Rose," familian Chalie and  Donne, of Mangilao, died recently at the age of 74. Last respects for Rosita will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park.

