Rosita “Rose” Quitugua Taitano Blas, of Yigo, died Nov. 25 at the age of 84. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

