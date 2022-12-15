Rosita “Auntie Tana” “Rose” Taitano Aguon, of Tamuning, died Dec. 11 at the age of 85. Rosary, followed by Mass, will be said from 5:30-6 p.m. weekdays and 4:30-5 p.m. on weekends, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

