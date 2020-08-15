Rosita Taitingfong, also known as "AbuRose," familian Pomparu/Aburose, of Mangilao, died Aug. 12 at the age of 74. Services will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
