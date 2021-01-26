Rosita "Rose" Toves Calvo, of Yigo, died on Jan. 23 at the age of 74. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Meeting ID: 865 8881 2672; Passcode: RTC2021. Last respects will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

