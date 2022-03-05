Rosita Yamaguchi Mendiola, of Tumon, formerly of Asan, died Feb. 26 at the age of 79. Private family viewing is from 3-3:30 p.m. March 8 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. March 9 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning.

