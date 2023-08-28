Ross "Ross Da Boss" Anthony Pangelinan Perez, of Piti, passed away Aug. 17 at the age of 22. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

