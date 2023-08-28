Ross "Ross Da Boss" Anthony Pangelinan Perez, of Piti, passed away Aug. 17 at the age of 22. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Ross Anthony Pangelinan Perez
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead after East Hagåtña tree collision
- 2 identified in fatal tree crash
- Suspect accused of threatening to send nude photos, stalking
- Man allegedly threw knife at woman
- Deep-sea camera system helps Palau confirm shark’s presence
- Witness alleges police brutality; cops under internal investigation
- Håfaloha opens new location in Boracay
- ‘They shut me down’ without due process or an explanation
- AG launches new deportation program
- 4 GDOE schools to use portable toilets to meet restroom quotas
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Sun, Beach & Truth
- Ginger Cruz
I was only half joking when I remarked the other day, "Why should islands struggle with foreign aid or ask for handouts when we could contract… Read moreThe Pacific is having a moment
- Sen. Telo Taitague
Funding pay raises, more paid political positions for Adelup and a potential shortfall of at least $30 million for public schools are just a f… Read moreFiscal responsibility isn’t popular
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In