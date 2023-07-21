Rowena “Weng” Snaer Salvador, of Tamuning, passed away July 18 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. nightly ending July 27 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon July 28 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Interment Service will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

