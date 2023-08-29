Roxane Alvera Lemarsipa, of Yona, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 37.Mass of intention is being said at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Father Dueñas Memorial School Boys Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on the Island of Ulithi.

Tags

Load entries