Roxane Alvera Lemarsipa, of Yona, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 37. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Father Dueñas Memorial School Boys Chapel, Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will take place on the island of Ulithi.
