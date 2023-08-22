Roxane Alvera Lemarsipa, of Yona, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 37. Mass of intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursday), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the Muña residence, Mangilao. The last day for Mass intentions and rosary is on Aug. 28 Funeral services will be held Sept. 15. Details will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries