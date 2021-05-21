Roy Chargualaf Pablo, of Talofofo, died May 18 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. No Mass on Thursday. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:45-10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

