Roy Joseph Tenorio Gamboa, of Hågat, passed away May 14 at the age of 71. Mass of Intentions will be offered at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no mass on Thursdays), at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 2 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will be private.

