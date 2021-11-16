Roy "Tunda" Lizama Mendiola, of Yigo, died on Nov. 5 at the age of 72. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries