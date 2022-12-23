Roy Paulino Duenas, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 18 at the age of 80. Rosary, followed by Mass, is being said from 5:30-6 p.m. Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 at the Chapel of St. Therese at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña; and at the main church at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 7 a.m. Dec. 25. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Therese Chapel, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

