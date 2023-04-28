Roy Quintanilla Taimanglo, of Inalåhan, passed away April 22 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. May 3 and Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Inalåhan. Interment services will follow at Inalahån Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries