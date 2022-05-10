Roy Taitano Ungacta, familian Dingo, of Dededo, died May 3 at the age of 71. Rosaries are prayed at 7 p.m. daily until May 11 at 134 South Piao Court, Liguan Terrace, Dededo. Mass at 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Sundays livestream, and at 12:10 p.m. weekdays until May 31 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. May 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

