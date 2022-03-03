Ruben A. Ballon, of Dededo, died Feb. 28, at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is prayed at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon March 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

