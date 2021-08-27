Ruben Enrique Labadnoy, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Aug. 23 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9-10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. Burial will be held Sept. 2 at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries