Ruben Tulalian Natividad, of Dededo, died July 6. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo. Interment services will be at 10 a.m. July 28 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill.

