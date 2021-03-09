Ruby Ann Martinez, of Yigo, died on March 6 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is being offered every evening at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on March 24 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo.

Tags

Load entries