Rudolpho “Rudy” Sablan Borja, of Tamuning, died Nov. 26 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 30 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Catholic Church, Tumon, followed  by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

