Rudy Quinata Sanchez, familian Chana, formerly of Umatac, most recently of Baza Gardens, died Feb. 10 at the age of 50. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at San Dionisio Church in Umatac: 8:30 a.m. Mass on Feb. 14; no Mass Feb. 15 and 16; 5:30 p.m. Rosary and 6 p.m. Mass on Feb. 17; and 6 p.m. rosary and no Mass on Feb. 18. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on March 6 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Church in Umatac. Cremation will follow.

