Rufina Quichocho Sablan, also known as “Ruth," “Fina," “Mama nå” and “Auntie nå," familian Siboyas, of Agana Heights, died April 6 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. April 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. April 23 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

